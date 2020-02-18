Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Had a "Commitment Ceremony" But Aren't Legally Married—Yet

What's really going on between Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes?

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have fans speculating about their relationship status after a few eyebrow-raising comments on social media. Over the Valentine's Day weekend, Caelynn and Dean hinted that they might've secretly tied the knot, but the couple has yet to officially confirm the news.

However, despite the speculation, a source tells E! News that Dean and Caelynn are "not legally married." According to the insider, the reality stars had some sort of "commitment ceremony" while they were traveling abroad and it "really brought their relationship to a new level."

As for all of the rumors surrounding Dean and Caelynn's marital status, the insider tells E! News, "They are trying to really hype it up and troll fans."

Since finding a connection on BiP over the summer, Dean and Caelynn have been traveling the world together. In late 2019, Caelynn flew to be by Dean's side after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.