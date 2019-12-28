by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 4:55 PM
Dean Unglert is on the mend, with the help of girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.
He revealed earlier this week that he suffered an accident while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and fractured femur. He wrote, "Things could have been so much worse," and he isn't kidding; ski falls and collisions can cause permanent paralysis and even death depending on how and where the person lands.
On Saturday, the 28-year-old posted on Instagram a video of himself exiting the hospital on forearm crutches, writing, "First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital."
Miller-Keyes, 24, recently flew to Switzerland to be by her boyfriend's side. She posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday videos of the two together.
She also shared on her regular feed a video of herself smiling while riding the train with Unglert in the Swiss ski resort town of Zermatt.
"Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland," she wrote.
"Great video. wonderful music. meh caption," Unglert commented.
On her Instagram Story, she said, "It is so beautiful here."
View this post on Instagram
Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland 🏔
A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on
Later in the day, Unglert posted on his Instagram Story a video of Miller-Keyes smiling while hauling several bags and suitcases through Zurich Airport.
"Hired @caelynnmillerkeyes to carry all my luggage," he joked.
Instagram / Dean Unglert
Unglert and Miller-Keyes met on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired this past summer, and have been going strong for about six months.
