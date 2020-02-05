Hailey Bieber Shares the Hardest Part of Helping Justin Bieber Through His Health Issues

Zoey Grossman
In sickness and in health...
When Hailey Bieber said her wedding vows to Justin Bieber, she meant them.
While the celebrity power couple has been open and honest about their marriage, the 23-year-old star is giving fans a deeper look into her relationship.
Speaking to Elle magazine for its March issue, which she is also the cover star for, Hailey discussed the early challenges of her marriage.
From understanding Justin's recent Lyme disease diagnosis to tying the knot to helping her husband during his personal mental health battle, the model laid it all on the table.
"When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together," she told the publication. "I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful."
Fans will recall the pair wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The following year, they tied the knot again. The second time around, they went all out with a lavish ceremony in South Carolina.
Hailey explained their marriage became more complicated when Justin became "sick" and they didn't know what was wrong with him. The 25-year-old singer would later learn that he was suffering from Lyme disease and chronic mono.
"He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn't have a diagnosis," Hailey shared about was going on at the time. "And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when, in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why."
"It was months of me being a new wife, trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on," she continued. "Now he's perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, 'So where does our wedding fit into this?' didn't feel like the vibe at all."
Hailey also explained that faith has played a major role and it's "the most important part" of their marriage.
"Being able to share that with each other—to have that bond of faith and spirituality—is so [critical] for us," she said. "It's the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It's everything."
And while the couple didn't initially have that newlywed bliss, they are stronger than ever.
"He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too. He was somebody I'd always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply," the model expressed about maturing and working to build her relationship with Justin.
"Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," she added. "He's an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I'm lucky."
The March issue of Elle hits shelves on Feb. 18.