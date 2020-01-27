Moment of Silence Held for Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon

The sports world isn't the only community grieving over Kobe Bryant's passing.

On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees stepped out to attend the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before speeches were given out and any celebrations began, the President of the Academy chose to hold a moment of silence in honor of the basketball great.

Just two years ago, Kobe scored an invite to the star-studded lunch. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the award for Best Animated Short Film.

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear Basketball. "Thank you Academy for this amazing honor."

And while winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers is pretty epic, winning an Oscar was something extraordinary.