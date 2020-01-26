Derek Jeter Pens Powerful Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The city of Los Angeles and beyond continues to mourn the shocking death of Kobe Bryantwith touching tributes to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Former MLB player Derek Jeter took to The Players' Tribune to pay the 41-year-old basketball superstar a powerful tribute.

"All I ever needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most meaningful conversations we had — they were always about family," the 45-year-old baseball executive begins. "Put aside one of the all-time great basketball careers for a second. Put aside his famous work ethic, the Mamba mentality, that incredible will to win. I'll let everyone else tackle that. But when I think of Kobe, I really just end up thinking about those special few personal conversations that we were lucky enough to share together, each time one of us had a new baby daughter."

Jeter, who founded The Players' Tribune (which is also where Kobe announced his retirement back in 2015), goes on to write that beyond his gifted abilities as an athlete, Kobe was ultimately a family man.

"He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls," Jeter continues. "He loved his family—he was his family. That's what was important. And that's the Kobe I'll remember."