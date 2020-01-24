Channing Tatum and Jessie J Seal Their Reconciliation With a Kiss

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 6:38 PM
Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love is the real deal.
Days after E! News exclusively reported that the Magic Mike star and British pop songstress were back together following a brief breakup, Channing took to Instagram with a new photo of the duo. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" Channing cheekily captioned the snapshot of Jessie kissing his cheek.
Channing and Jessie were together for more than a year when they decided to call it quits in late 2019. But as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder and the two found their way back into each other's lives.
"They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," an insider recently told E! News. "They are super giddy around each other."
Take a look at Channing and Jessie's road to reconciliation in our timeline below:
Six months after announcing his separation from longtime wife Jenna Dewan, E! News confirms Tatum has hit it off with the British pop star. Explains our source in Oct. 2018, "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for awhile and always thought she was very talented."
After Channing goes public with his newfound romance and fans draw comparisons between Jessie and Jenna's similar appearances, both women put an end to the drama.
"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all," Jessie writes on Instagram. "I don't take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it." The Step Up star responds, "Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like i said before, positive vibes all the way."
"Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," Channing captions a black and white snapshot of his girlfriend on her 31st birthday. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."
After several months together, a source tells E! News that things are better than ever between Jessie and Channing: "They are smitten and don't want to spend time apart. He has fallen hard for her and can't get enough. Things are going very well between them."
The lovebirds pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland in May 2019.
"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish," Channing writes alongside the NSFW picture, taken by Jessie, which shows him naked in the shower. "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again..."
In a June 2019 interview with the London Times, Jessie reflects on the start of their relationship and calls his daughter Everly "absolutely lovely." The performer shares, "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."
At the time of their one-year anniversary, an insider close to Channing and Jessie sheds new light on their private dynamic: "As much as they love being together, they aren't thinking too much about making a major commitment. They aren't there yet, but they love their life together and what they have. He loves seeing her perform and traveling with her. They have a good thing going."
Just days before Christmas, a source confirms to E! News that the practically inseparable pair have split. That said, we're told Channing and Jessie remain good friends.
In January, a source tells E! News exclusively that the pair is back together. "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," the insider shares.
