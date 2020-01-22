How The Flash, Supergirl & the Arrowverse Were Forever Changed by Crisis on Infinite Earths

Plus, everyone in National City now lives in a world that also knows about Star City, and Central City, and Gotham, and all the heroes that live in those cities.

"What was different this year is that it's the first time the crossover really informed the fabric of the storytelling for the second half of the year," Queller said. "It's not so much that we refer to the other heroes, the other cities that often, but it's the first time that the crossover really substantively changed the lives of our main characters in our show."

"We do reference them more than we have in the past, and we have a very fun nod to them in our second episode back," Rovner added.

Supergirl is taking these first few episodes back to "settle in with Earth-Prime, but then after its 100th episode airs in a few weeks, things will be sort of back to normal, or "back on the train" as Queller says, for a back half of the season featuring returns, guests, twists, and Tom Lennon as shapeshifting trixster Mxyzptlk. Queller calls him "one of the most delightful things we've ever done on this show."

In the end, it's still Supergirl, just with a few tweaks.