Yep, The CW did that. Warning, spoilers follow for the network's epic crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In the wrap up of the multi-show crossover, The Flash met The Flash. Grant Gustin, star of TV's The Flash, came face-to-face with Ezra Miller, the movie Flash. Both actors play a version of Barry Allen. Miller appeared in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He's expected to headline his own movie…eventually. Meanwhile, Gustin has played Barry Allen on the small screen since 2013 when he appeared in season two of Arrow. The CW's Flash TV series began in 2014.

The cameo was kept under tight wraps, apparently not even Melissa Benoist, star of Supergirl, knew. That is if her Instagram comment is to be taken at face value.