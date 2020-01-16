Here’s What Kate Middleton Has to Say About the Possibility of a 4th Royal Baby

Heir's the deal: Kate Middleton and Prince William don't have baby fever. Right now, at least.

While visiting Bradford in West Yorkshire on Wednesday—their first outing since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking royal announcement—the mom of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 21 months, was asked if there were any plans to expand her brood. The Duchess' response? "I don't think William wants any more," she told royal fan Josh Macplace before giving the 25-year-old a warm embrace. Of course, it's not the first time she's addressed the topic. Back in February 2019, just 10 months after welcoming Louis, she joked her husband "would be a little worried" about welcoming a fourth baby. Rightfully so.

After all, for right now, the couple's focus is on their three kids and raising them to be smart, down-to-earth people. Indeed, during the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas, William opened up about how he teaches his family about the world outside the palace walls, a lesson he learned from his own mom, the late Princess Diana.