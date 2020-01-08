Look Back on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Tumultuous Relationship

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 9:33 AM
It's no secret that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship has seen its highs and lows over the years.
Four years ago, E! News confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had started dating Chyna after the celeb duo had sparked romance rumors on social media. It was just a few months later that Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month after that they revealed their pregnancy news to the world.
The former couple welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in Nov. 2016. However, despite the exciting baby news, Rob and Chyna, who had an on-off relationship, called it quits for good in Feb. 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news over custody of their 3-year-old daughter.
It was less than a year ago that E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, Rob is now reportedly seeking primary custody of Dream.
While reps for Rob and Chyna have not responded to E! News' request for comment, sealed court documents obtained by TMZ reportedly show that Rob has requested Chyna's time with Dream is reduced to just weekends and that a nanny is present during visitation. In the docs, Rob also reportedly accuses Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse.
Rob also allegedly claims that Chyna's behavior has impacted their young daughter. And it appears that he now wants to make a change when it comes to their parenting time.
As we wait for the duo to speak out publicly on this matter, let's revisit the former couple's relationship over the years. From their early days of dating to the birth of Dream and beyond, let's take a look at Rob and Chyna's relationship highs and lows.
E!
In Jan. 2016, E! News confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had started dating Blac Chyna. The duo sparked rumors after Chyna posted a photo, believed to be of Rob's arm, writing, "The beginning."
VM/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
In late Jan. 2016, Rob drove from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas to pick up Chyna after she was arrested for public intoxication.
Blac Chyna shows off her Valentine's Day gift from Rob: hundreds of red roses!
Article continues below
Snapchat
"Love this woman right here so f--k y'all with your negative comments," Rob wrote on Instagram in March 2016.
The duo are all smiles during a day at Legoland with her family and son.
Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com
Blac and Rob celebrate his 29th birthday with a day of pampering in L.A.
Article continues below
Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com
Rob's 29th birthday also happened to be St. Patrick's day and his lady sported green clover ears to celebrate.
Rob shared this up-close pic of them to shut down breakup rumors. "Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that," he wrote
The smiley lovebirds posted this pic during an In-N-Out run.
Article continues below
RAAK / Stefan / AKM-GSI
Wowzers! The lovebirds get their PDA on for the cameras as they smooch in Beverly Hills.
Rob posted this intimate pic of his girlfriend's face with a simple key emoji.
The couple announced their engagement in April 2016. "YES!...!...!" Blac wrote, referring to the engagement ring Rob gave her.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Blac Chyna takes her son King Cairo and fiancé Rob for a tour of a local fire station.
E!
In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting their first child together.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
The duo hit the red carpet together at her Chymoji launch event in Hollywood.
Article continues below
INFphoto.com
Nice cake! The lovebirds celebrate her 28th birthday during a club appearance in Miami.
Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash
Blac Chyna and Rob helped kick off summer in Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Blac's baby bump was on display while hanging out with Rob in Las Vegas.
Article continues below
E!
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian posed for this cute photobooth pic at Khloe's birthday party. "Ohhhhhh Roberttttttt," Chyna captioned the pic.
Snapchat
Despite rumors of a breakup, Rob and Chyna prove they still have nothing but love for each other.
E!
We love this pic of Blac Chyna and Rob laughing together!
Article continues below
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Chickity China the Chinese chicken...the two lovebirds visit Washington D.C., where he mother lives, over the Fourth of July holiday.
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Rob hangs with his in-laws.
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Rob lovingly carries his fiancée around in this pick-me-up pic.
Article continues below
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
The duo travel to NYC for a club appearance.
Roger / AKM-GSI
In Feb. 2017, E! News learned that the on-off celebs had called it quits and were no longer living together.
MTPhotographers
Rob and Chyna celebrate the impending birth of their daughter during a lavish baby shower.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Rob and Chyna enjoy their first Christmas as an engaged couple.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
The new parents look cute and cozy with newborn daughter Dream.
Getty Images; Instagram
In March 2019, E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, Rob is now reportedly seeking primary custody of his daughter.
Article continues below
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?