Look Back on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Tumultuous Relationship

It's no secret that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship has seen its highs and lows over the years.

Four years ago, E! News confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had started dating Chyna after the celeb duo had sparked romance rumors on social media. It was just a few months later that Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month after that they revealed their pregnancy news to the world.

The former couple welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in Nov. 2016. However, despite the exciting baby news, Rob and Chyna, who had an on-off relationship, called it quits for good in Feb. 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news over custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

It was less than a year ago that E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, Rob is now reportedly seeking primary custody of Dream.