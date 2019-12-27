Kelly Clarkson's Most Candid Moments Prove She Really Is an American Idol

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 7:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you're married to Kelly Clarkson, how should you treat her? The answer: Often...and also, like the American Idol that she is.

The 37-year-old singer and talk show host signaled on a Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube video that she has frequent sex with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two kids.

"I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed," Clarkson said.

"That's not a lie," she added. "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."

Clarkson has always been delightfully candid about not only her sex life, but life in general.

In 2016, she told Redbook that her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

Over the years, Clarkson has also opened up about her triumphs, her failures, and like many of us, still gets star-struck herself She has also worn her heart on her sleeve; Clarkson has had no problem showing her true emotions during life-changing moments, such as...her 2002 American Idol victory.

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

Check out Clarkson's most candid moments over the years:

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Let's Get It On...

In December 2019, Clarkson was asked in a Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube video what is the last thing she does before she goes to sleep. She replied, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Little Sex Talk

Clarkson isn't afraid to talk about the birds and the bees. During a 2016 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

She also opened up about the subject on The View.

"We're going to be bad parents if we're not sexually pleased and we're not, like, having a good life," she explained. "That's going to bleed into other things, and you've got to have a great life," she said on the show. "I'm sorry—I've painted an image. You're welcome….People don't realize, like, sex is a very key part of a relationship. I mean, I have friends—I don't need another friend." 

Kate Upton, Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversal

Breastfeeding Woes

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2019, Clarkson and guest Kate Upton discussed breastfeeding.

"Pumping is the worst!" Clarkson said.

"The worst!" Upton said.

"It's so painful," Clarkson said. "I don't care what anyone says."

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

A Little Day Drinking

During a 2018 episode of Late Night, Clarkson and Meyers did a little day drinking. The two took shots, made each other drinks and, naturally, did some singing—making for one hilarious afternoon.

Kelly Clarkson

Instagram

A Pepper for a Good Cause

In February 2018, Clarkson participated in the ALS Pepper Challenge. However, the habanero proved to be a little too spicy for the artist.

"My tongue is on fire!" she said, later shedding a few tears.

Meryl Streep, Kelly Clarkson, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A True Fangirl

The 2018 Golden Globes was a memorable night for Clarkson, partly because she got to meet Meryl Streep.

"Oh my God! Can I meet you?" Clarkson said after spotting the Oscar winner on the red carpet. "Can I meet you? I'm such a fan! I've loved everyone. I've just adored you since I was like 8."

Of course, the actress said hello to Clarkson and tenderly stroked her cheek.

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Raw Performance

In 2016, Clarkson returned to American Idol to sing "Piece by Piece." The singer was overcome with emotion during the raw performance and led several of the judges to tear up, as well. 

"Sorry! Super pregnant and hormonal," she told the crowd, who gave the artist a standing ovation.

Kelly Clarkson, Barack Obama, Presidential Inauguration 2013

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An Unforgettable Meeting

During a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, the "Beautiful Disaster" artist recalled her first meeting with Barack Obama—and how she totally botched his name. The incident took place before Obama's presidency, back when he was still a senator. Clarkson had been invited to speak in front of the senate and introduce Obama, who had recently won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category for Dreams From My Father.

"I get up there and, like, complete panic sets in because I cannot remember what that fake Grammy is called. I cannot remember, like, what the book is...and I cannot remember his name, but I am pretty sure it rhymes with Osama," she told the Late Night host.

Still, it looks like Obama wasn't too upset over Clarkson's faux pas. He even had her perform at his 2012 presidential inauguration (as shown in the photo).

Kelly Clarkson

YouTube

A Romantic Date

During a 2017 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden surprised the "Stronger" star by bringing her hubby Brandon Blackstock along for an impromptu date. Between the champagne toasts and romantic music, the two couldn't stop laughing.

"I feel like we're making a porn," he said.

Article continues below

From Justin to Kelly, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Guarini

20th Century Fox

A Brutally Honest Review

Not everyone was a fan of From Justin to Kelly—including Clarkson.

"It wasn't something I ever wanted to do," she told Radio.com in 2015. "It's like something in your life that you had to literally do—like, contractually, I had to do it or, I mean, I would be sued, like, which is what I was told. So, you know, I just went along with it, and I did the best that I could make of it. I think I'm such a fan of true artists, like true actors in that sense, that it's almost offensive for people to just hop into a movie and think they can be an actor."

Kelly Clarkson, Grammy Awards 2006

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

An Emotional First Grammys Win

Just four years later, Clarkson won her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." The young star was overcome with emotion upon accepting the award. "Oh God! Yeah, I'm terrible at speaking when I cry. So, sorry!" she said. "Thank you so much. Ah!" Clarkson also took home the trophy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Breakaway.

Kelly Clarkson, American Idol Season 1

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Moment Like This

After the singer was crowned the first winner of American Idol back in 2002, she gave a tearful and emotional performance of her single "A Moment Like This."

Article continues below

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.