Avatar Came Out 10 Years Ago: Everything We Know About the 4 Sequels Still in the Works

Avatar came out exactly 10 years ago, which means next month it'll have been 10 years since James Cameron worked some Na'vi—the language spoken by the native people of the inhabitable distant moon he created for the blockbuster film—into an acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

"I see you, my brother and my sisters," the Best Director winner helpfully translated, thereby making him the king of two worlds, this one and Pandora.

At the time, Avatar—the first movie of the 21st century that made 3-D feel imperative—was the product of years of tinkering with the performance-capture process and getting the details exactly right in order to create a visually heightened cinematic experience. "We're family now, guys, whether you like it or not," Cameron said, referring to traditional Hollywood movie-making and the brave new world of digital production he was championing.

"And thank you to the spouses, who waited so patiently for four and a half years while we adventured on Pandora," he added. "Now we're back, and I would especially most like to say thank you for being so patient to my partner in life, Susan, right over here. She's always on my six, she's always got my back—and thank you, baby, because you make my dreams possible."

It's a good thing Suzy Cameron has had her own pursuits to keep her busy. Because after that brief break to enjoy awards season, her husband has barely come up for air.