The MixtapE! Presents Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably gotten lost in Harry Styles' sublime sophomore studio album Fine Line—including the Camille Rowe-featuring breakup track "Cherry"—and wondered, like Ellen DeGeneres, just why Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't engaged yet as you checked out their swoon-worthy new duet "Nobody But You," but trust us when we tell you that they are just the tip of the iceberg. The year may be winding down, but the fresh releases just keep on coming and we've listened to (nearly) everything. In what is the last regular edition of The MixtapE! in 2019—look out for special Christmas and Year-in-Review editions in the coming days!—we present our picks for the best of this week's best. You can thank us later.