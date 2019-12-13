No pressure here!

Blake Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday to promote his new compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which features a duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani titled "Nobody But You." Naturally, he got ambushed by the host...again.

"Let's talk about Gwen," Ellen DeGeneres said.

She reminded Blake of a gift she gave him on the show earlier this spring; a large clock featuring a photo of him and Gwen, to remind him "time is ticking" on getting engaged. On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he told that someone backstage later took it away from him.

"So time didn't really start ticking at that moment," he said.

Ellen noted that they had also given a similar clock to Jennifer Lopez, bearing a photo of her and Alex Rodriguez. He proposed to her this past March after dating for about two years.

"And now she's engaged," she said.