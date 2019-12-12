Why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Still Haven't Revealed Their Daughter's Name

When it comes to the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's third daughter, mum's the word.

During an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday, the Deadpool star trolled hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin when they tried to get him to reveal his newborn daughter's name.

When asked how he and his wife came up with the moniker, Reynolds quipped, "We haven't yet! We're gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent." As the star continued to joke, "I want to give her something to push against in life."

As Melvin teased, "She'll be known as anonymous." The actor responded, "Yeah, exactly."

Us Weekly reported in October that the Gossip Girl alum had given birth to the couple's little one two months prior. Later that month, Reynolds shared the first photo of the newborn, although her face was covered by an emoji. And now, the couple remains silent on the name they've given her.