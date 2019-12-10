Cara Delevingne Deletes Tweet About Ashley Benson Split Amid Alleged Hack

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 5:03 AM
Cara Delevingne is causing quite the stir on social media.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old model's official Twitter account shared a message that read "Me and Ashley broke up." While the tweet was quickly deleted, it left many fans wondering if the Carnival Row star had called it quits with Ashley Benson.
Soon, followers noticed some suspicious activity via Delevingne's account—leading many to question if she had been hacked. According to social media users' screenshots, Delevingne's Twitter account also shared messages about giving away free iPhones and creating a new private Instagram account. Social media sleuths also noticed that Benson's first name was misspelled in one of the tweets. These posts have also been deleted.
E! News reached out to Delevingne's team for clarification on the tweets. Benson also hasn't reacted to Delevingne's tweets via any of her social channels.
Delevingne and the 29-year-old actress sparked romance rumors in 2018; however, the two didn't confirm their relationship until 2019. During a June interview with E! News at the TrevorLIVE Gala, Delevingne spoke about the decision to share their relationship with their fans.
"I don't know," she said, "Because, again, it is Pride; it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and, I don't know, it's been just a bit over our year anniversary. So, why not?"
Delevingne also reflected on her hesitancy to talk about her love life with the press during a recent interview with Elle.
"Because it's sacred," she told the magazine when asked about the topic. "I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud. Which isn't the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that's what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don't ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn't have that power."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?