2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Award season is back! The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes have been revealed!

With just under one month to go until the ceremony, the nominations for the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced live on Monday morning. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen were on hand to help the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announce the honorees, alongside HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, the Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions.

Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, who were recently named as 2020's Golden Globe Ambassadors, were also in attendance at the announcement ceremony on Monday morning.

The nominations ceremony aired via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website. While the Today show also broadcast a number of categories live on air. The Golden Globes, set to be hosted by Ricky Gervais, honor the work of the TV and film industry over the last year.

As we prepare to watch the awards, let's take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes! Check out the complete list below!