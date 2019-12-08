Taylor Swift's Cat Impression Shows She Was Truly Purr-fect for Her Role in Cats

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Taylor Swiftshowing off her best cat impression will not only make your weekend but also further solidified why she was truly purr-fect for her role in the upcoming Cats.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the UK's No. 1 hit music station Capital FM took to Twitter to share their interview with the pop superstar. During her appearance on the radio station, she not only talked about her music, her love for the holidays and her role in Cats—but she also celebrated her 30th birthday a little early.
Oh, and while she was at it, she gave us her best impression of a cat—we'll just be watching it on repeat.
"I filmed [Cats] last year, it was legitimately the best time of my life," Taylor said. "I'll never have as much fun as that again and I've come to terms with it. Everything's downhill after you know, going to work, putting on spandex leotard and going like [insert cat noise that Taylor made here]."
She continued: "That was legitimately, you know, what we did."
Taylor then goes on to show the host of the radio station (and the rest of us, honestly) how to channel our inner cat. The "You Need to Calm Down" singer then goes on to tell the host to cup on hand near their face and gently grace it over their cheek and go, "meow."
".@taylorswift13's cat impression is undefeated ��✋ not up for discussion. #CapitalJBB," the radio station wrote on Twitter.
The songstress also recently opened up about whether she'd ever sidestep into acting after her role in the upcoming film, based on the 1981 musical and the 1939 poetry collection by T.S. Eliot.
In an interview for her cover story on British Vogue, Taylor said: "I have no idea. When I was younger, I used to get questions like, 'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?' I'd try to answer. As I get older, I'm learning that wisdom is learning how dumb you are compared to how much you are going to know. I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I love how I felt I'd never get another opportunity to be like this in my life."
Cats is set to premiere on Dec. 20.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!