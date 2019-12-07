Here's How Investigators Got Chris Watts to Confess to Murdering His Family

It took several perfectly-timed strategies and a bit of luck for investigators to lock in Chris Watts' murder confession.

On Saturday's season three premiere of Oxygen's Criminal Confessions, the lead investigators at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation spoke out for the first time about the shocking case.

As E! readers surely recall, in November 2018, Watts received five life in prison sentences for murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella (4) and Celeste (3).

Shanann and the young girls were first reported missing from their Colorado home on Aug. 13, 2018. While Watts initially pled for his wife and daughters safe return on the local news, he later confessed to murder, a mere 24 hours later.

So, how did this confession come about? In the Dick Wolf-produced 90-minute episode, CBI agent Tammy Lee and others shared the specifics strategies they utilized to apprehend a confession from Watts.