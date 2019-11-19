Lifetime is sinking its teeth into even more ripped-from-the-headlines stories this winter, including tackling the story of Chris Watts and the murder of his family with Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Here's how Lifetime describes the new movie: "When Chris Watts tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light."