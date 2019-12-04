Henry Cavill Actually Thinks Like Superman

Even though he's hung up his red cape, Henry Cavill still channels Superman to help him make decisions.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the English star revealed to Jimmy Kimmelhow he became a fan of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs thanks to his beloved DC character. And it's quite the heroic tale.

As Cavill explained, "I spend a lot of time over here, obviously. And I'd been watching some American football. I started to like the sport, and I realized I had to choose a team. And the only way I could choose a team was with something that was never going to change. It wasn't gonna be, 'My buddy likes this team' or whatever it may be." To help him decide, he asked himself, "What would Superman do?"

As the actor continued, "I figured, the one thing that won't ever change in my life is the Superman aspect of it. And I figured Superman is from Kansas, the Chiefs, people in Kansas support the Chiefs. It just all added up."