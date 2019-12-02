Diplo Just Found Out He's Feuding With Drake

According to Diplo God's plan does not include a friendship with Drake

Though the duo have previously worked together—"I'm always down for Drake," the DJ has raved—it seems like the rapper is very much over their friendship. At least, that's according to Diplo. In a new interview with The Cut, the music producer admitted that Drake "for sure hates" him. The evidence: The "In My Feelings" singer recently unfollowed Diplo on both Instagram and Twitter. And as for why? Well, that's still up for debate.

After enlisting his team to investigate the situation, he uncovered what he believes to be the feud's starting point: a since-deleted tweet about Drake's 2-year-old son Adonis jokingly joining the boy band Brockhampton. "I can't remember exactly what it was," Diplo told the outlet. "But it was super funny."

Now, he'd like to publicly apologize for his wrongdoing (whatever that may be) and welcome Drake to his inner circle: "Come back, dude! I miss us! I miss us!"