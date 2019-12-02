Allow Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon to Teach You How to Throw An Out of Control Football Party

Luke Bryanknows how to throw a good party.

During Sunday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country singer co-starred with The Roots rapper Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Jimmy Fallon in the hilarious "Football Party Patrol" sketch.

The video started out with a group of people lamenting over the boring watch party their friend was hosting, and then in came Bryan and Trotter decked out in gold sparkling football uniforms and curly wigs.

As their rap started off, "We are the football party patrol / Getting your party out of control! / So when you need snacks for the big game / Call the party patrol, we'll save the day!"

The stars then started listing off the sports party must-haves. "Got the wings marinating in the fridge," Bryan rapped, which Trotter followed up with, "With the sauce so hot it'll burn your lips!" Other mandatory snacks were seven-layer dip and all kinds of cheese puffs. And don't forget to wear your favorite player's jersey, of course!

Despite all of Bryan and Trotter's sage party advice, Fallon strolled in with an...unexpected dish.