Where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Stand After Alisha Wainwright Incident

You can't stop this love story!

As pop culture fans know, Justin Timberlake made some news this weekend after photos circulated of the actor hanging out with co-star Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar.

While a source close to the situation—who was there during the casual hangout—tells E! News that it was completely innocent, another insider is shedding some light on what the headlines mean for J.T. and wife Jessica Biel.

"They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," a source shared with E! News. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

At the same time, the insider assures us that Justin and Jessica are "going to move on from this." After all, the singer and actor knows how special his family is.