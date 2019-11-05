Drake Shares Rare Photo Of His 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake's latest post will have you in your feelings.

The rapper, 33, took to his Instagram Story late Monday night to share a rare snap of his 2-year-old son, Adonis. In the sweet picture, the tot is wearing socks with "I [heart] Daddy" written across the ankle and a Burberry sweatsuit because, of course, Drake's son is fashion-forward.

These days, it seems as if the superstar is warming up to the idea of sharing his son on social media. (After all, he kept Adonis' birth a secret until 2018 when he dropped his album, Scorpion.) Just a few weeks ago, Drake gave another peek inside their lives, posting a photo from Adonis' 2nd birthday party. "Happy Birthday King," he captioned the photo, which showed off gold party decorations and a small Cookie Monster statue. 

Adonis' mom Sophie Brussaux also posted in honor of her son's big day. In the photo, which she captioned "a proud, PROUD, birthday mom," the 29-year-old is seen posing in front of the giant Sesame Street character, which is made of flowers.

Though Drake admitted his and Sophie's relationship is oftentimes strained, they prioritize co-parenting for the sake of Adonis.

"I don't have any desire for [my son] to not love his mother or...I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother," he admitted on HBO's The Shop. "Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now I'm just really excited to be a great father."

