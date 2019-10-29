Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim Edmonds Cheating Scandal

Meghan also notes that she doesn't know if Jim "slept with our babysitter" or whether they were just being "exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me."

"I've gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don't think he did," Meghan continues. "But I still don't understand why he'd lie. And why would she lie?"

She then recalled learning about her divorce, writing, "Last Friday—the same day I confronted Jim and one of our babysitters—I got a call from a reporter, telling me he had a story and was releasing it. 'What?! He's divorcing me?!' This is the first I had heard of it. Ten minutes later it was all over the world wide web. Two points for me: I've now found out that my husband cheated on me (re: the sexting scandal) AND that he was divorcing me via the tabloids. (Turn knife in heart a little more.) I called my speed-dial lawyers: my dad, my best friend, and my cousin. 'Check casenet! I read that Jimmy is divorcing me!' They couldn't find anything. How did this tabloid have so much personal information? How did it know Jim had filed for divorce? Information that – to my knowledge – only Jim and his lawyer were privy to. Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did."

"I have largely kept mum on this until now. I posted a selfie captioned 'so raw' and I did a thumbs up emoji under a comment stating 'Judging by Jim's instagram, I'm guessing it's Nanny Carly whom he posted NINE photos of 11 months ago.' But I NEVER made one public statement, allegation, accusation, or otherwise. Let's get that REAL STRAIGHT," Meghan writes. "I'm disgusted by what has surfaced in the media. I love my husband and I'm devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way."

"I am broken for my family," she notes. "I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations."