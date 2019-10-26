Halsey and Evan Peters Show PDA in Coordinating Costumes at Her Halloween Party

Romance ghouls.

Halsey and Evan Peters are certainly getting into the spooky season, especially after they were spotted rocking matching Halloween costumes on Friday night. The two walked hand-in-hand as they left the 25-year-old singer's Almost Famous Halloween bash.

Instead of opting for something sweet and sexy, the duo dressed as Juggalos, which is the nickname for fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse. Halsey and the American Horror Story actor went all out for their costumes, too. The two painted their faces with extremely exaggerated makeup and rocked T-shirts of the music duo.

However, it appears the Nightmare singer dressed as Marilyn Manson for the first part of her fun-filled party. "resident goths," she captioned her Instagram post, where she showed off her white latex leather bodysuit, vibrant red-orange wig, colorful makeup and thigh-high boots.

Additionally, it looks like the two are Instagram official, because Halsey shared a snapshot of her posing with the 32-year-old star.