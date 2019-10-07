Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away From Jen Harley Days After Kidnapping Arrest

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 1:23 PM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is under an emergency protective order following his arrest for kidnapping on Friday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department placed the Jersey Shore star under the order after he was arrested on the suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence during a reported altercation with one-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, who was holding their 1-year-old daughter. Per multiple reports, Ronnie is still able to visit with his daughter, but he must stay at least 100-yards away from Jen. Moreover, he must request a police escort if he wishes to get his belongings from Jen's Las Vegas residence—although, Ronnie has a separate home. The emergency order expires on the 11th, exactly a week after his arrest. This protection can be extended if Jen chooses to request a temporary restraining order.
According to California law, authorities are able to issue an emergency protective order if they believe an individual is "in immediate and present danger of domestic violence."
But a source tells E! News, "There are a lot of discrepancies in Jen's story to the cops." In a previous statement, Ronnie's attorney alluded to this belief when he stated that they plan to launch their own investigation into the events that unfolded early Friday morning. "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded," his attorney said.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed their daughter was safe and unharmed from the altercation. They also said that in the process of arresting him, officers were required to make a forceful entry and "there was a minor use of force with a Taser on the suspect." Ronnie was released that afternoon after posting $100,000 bond.
This is just one of the many fights that Ronnie and Jen have been involved in. On multiple occasions, police have been called to end the domestic disturbances, one of which ended in Jen's arrest.
However, according to Ronnie, he and Jen truly love and care for each other. He told E! News the night before his arrest, "Me and Jen have a strong love for each other... What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."
The 33-year-old said in July that he and Jen were committed to making their relationship work, especially after Ronnie went to rehab. But while the star's treatment for depression and alcohol abuse helped their relationship for a time, the source says, "Ronnie has no plans to go to rehab."
An attorney for Jen Harley tells E! News: "I do not have a comment at this time. We are still in the process of gathering information."
