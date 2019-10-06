Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderamma Still Love Running Into Each Other Despite Break-Up

Who said exes can't stay good friends?

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrema are proving that that's nothing but a myth.

The This Is Us actress and That '70s Show star ran into each other this weekend at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which took place at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The pair, who dated in the early 2000s for two years, ran into the Veuve Clicquot event this weekend and were more than elated to have done so.

Moore, 35, shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you, @wildervalderrama." The 39-year-old actor also reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story and added, "Always a joy seeing you my sweet @mandymooremm! [heart emoji] you too."

Valderrama was also spotted walking and holding hands with another woman at the party.

It's good to see that the two former lovebirds still get along so well, despite their previous relationship. The two ran into each other last year—at the same event—where they also shared a sweet selfie of Valderrama kissing Moore on the cheek.

While Moore is happily married to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, Valderrama is seemingly still on the market.