It’s Mean Girls Day: 9 Pink Items to Wear on Wednesdays

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Mean Girls, October 3rd

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock/E! Illustration

Happy Mean Girls day! You know the rules: today, we wear pink. Time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved Pantone to honor the Plastics' national holiday. Although fetch may never happen, there are loads of ways to mix and match the iconic film's fashion and make the pink rule work in your favor. From cropped sweaters to PVC pink pumps, the only thing they will be able to write about you in the Burn Book is how impeccable your style game is. 

With Cady Heron on our minds, we've handpicked nine pink items to get your Aaron Samuels on. Sorry, there's no army pants and flip-flops on this list!

Jessica Simpson Pixera Pumps

Be the queen bee in these clear stiletto heels. Also available in clear, black, leopard print, ocean blue, and snakeskin green. 

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$89 Macy's
Free People Always With Me Cardigan

Keep up your gal-on-the-go lifestyle in this lightweight cardigan with a quick buttoned front.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$128
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Zac Posen Eartha Bellini Leather Mini Shoulder Satchel

Prepare yourself for a round of compliments with this sleek and minimal leather satchel.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$300
$170 Nordstrom Rack
H&M Wrap Dress

Strut your stuff in this powder pink wrap dress. Also available in dark green and dusty blue.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$60 H&M
BaubleBar Mini Nellia Enamel Heart Stud Earrings

Keep your ears flirty and fun in these heart stud earrings.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$36
$17 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Polarized 54mm Round Sunglasses

Retro-chic takes on a whole new meaning with these pink sunnies.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$225
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie Braided Velvet Headband

Elevate your 'do with this braided velvet headband.

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$24 Anthropologie
Sony Dynamic Foldable Headphones

Crank up Ladysmith Black Mambazo while you're owning the cafeteria in these pink headphones. 

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$17 Amazon
H&M Knit Bucket Hat

Command the classroom in this fuzzy knit bucket hat. Also available in black. And remember: You can't sit with us! 

Ecomm: Be Mean Girls Pink Ahead Of October 3rd
$18 H&M

