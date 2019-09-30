Joaquin Phoenix Says He Was ''Obsessed'' With Losing 52-Pounds for The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix transforms himself into the Joker for his latest film and that required losing a whopping 52 pounds.

Phoenix opened up about how losing the weight took a toll on him, revealing that it became a "disorder" for him.

"Once you reach the target weight, everything changes," the Oscar nominee tells The Associated Press. "Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder."

But in light of the physical and mental challenges of losing 52 pounds, Phoenix says that it was necessary for him to have a tiny, delicate frame as it helped carry out the iconic comic book villain's movements and mannerisms.

"But I think the interesting thing for me is what I had expected and anticipated with the weight loss was these feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness," Phoenix says.