Warner Bros.
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 2:57 PM
Warner Bros.
A blockbuster movie has found itself in the middle of a discussion about gun safety and violence in America.
Earlier today, five family members impacted by a 2012 shooting in a Colorado movie theatre sent a letter to Warner Bros. expressing concern about the upcoming film Joker.
"We are the family members and friends of the 12 people killed at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises on July 20, 2012. This tragic event, perpetrated by a socially isolated individual who felt ‘wronged' by society has changed the course of our lives," the letter stated via NBC News. "When we learned that Warner Bros. was releasing a movie called Joker, that presents the character as a protagonist with a sympathetic origin story, it gave us pause."
While they aren't asking for the movie to be pulled or for moviegoers to boycott, the families and friends of victims are asking Warner Bros. to "end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform."
They also want Warner Bros. to use its political clout to lobby congressional leaders for gun reform and fund survivor funds and gun violence intervention programs.
IMDB, Warner Bros
"Since the federal government has failed to pass reforms that raise the standard for gun ownership in America, large companies like Warner Brothers have a responsibility to act," the letter stated. "We certainly hope that you do."
In response to the letter, Warner Bros. expressed the intention of its upcoming movie.
"Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic," the studio said in a statement to NBC News. "At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues."
The studio added, "Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."
Ever since winning the top prize at the Venice International Film Festival in August, Joker has stirred debate and sparked conversation in Hollywood.
And while the show's star Joaquin Phoenix has remained quiet about the debate, he reportedly walked out of an interview when asked if he felt the film might inspire real acts of violence.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?