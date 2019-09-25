Gwen Stefani’s Kids Just Want Her to Hook Them Up With Ellen DeGeneres

Everyone wants to be friends with Ellen DeGeneres—even Gwen Stefani's kids!

The singer revealed that her older sons, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, aren't quite into in her music yet, but are more interested in her celebrity connections. Stefani, who is also mom to five-year-old son Apollo, stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and explained that her boys have asked her to text DeGeneres in the past.

"They don't really care about me as far as, like, any of that stuff goes," the No Doubt frontwoman told host Seth Meyers when asked if her kids are fans of her music yet. "I feel like unless they have, like, ‘Mom, do you have Ellen DeGeneres', like, text? Like, can you text? ‘Cause I really want to play Fortnight with Ninja.'"

"And I'm like, ‘No, I'm not gonna text Ellen so you can play Fortnight!'" she continued, laughing it off. "They try to use me sometimes."