It's a new day for The Voice. Season 17 is the first season without original coach Adam Levine, and there's a new rivalry brewing between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

In an interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi, the two bickered like old friends as Shelton ribbed Clarkson for her many, many jobs.

"I am humbled by how busy you are," Shelton said about the coach and new host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. So, is he taking it easy on her because he knows just how hard she's working?