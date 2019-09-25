Louis Tomlinson Is So Over Those Harry Styles Fan Theories

Listen up, One Direction fans: Louis Tomlinson has had enough of those Harry Styles relationship rumors.

The 27-year-old artist revealed how he really feels about the "Larry Stylinson" theories during an interview with The Guardian published Wednesday.

"I know, culturally, it's interesting, but I'm just a bit tired of it," he told the newspaper.

While fans have questioned the artists' relationship status for years, the speculation went to a whole different level after HBO aired an episode of Euphoria featuring a sexually explicit animated scene about the two stars. Tomlinson made it clear he was "not contacted" about the episode and didn't approve it.

"Again, I get the cultural intention behind that. But I think …" he said, trailing off. "It just felt a little bit … No, I'm not going to lie, I was pissed off. It annoyed me that a big company would get behind it."

Still, Tomlinson has nothing but love for Directioners.

"So many people have bulls--tted about what they feel about the fans, but they're like family to me," he told the news outlet.

He also has respect for his former bandmates.

"We're not texting each other every day, but what we do have, which will never go away, is this real brothership," he said. "We've had these experiences that no one else can relate to."