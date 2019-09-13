Why Married at First Sight's Doug Hehner Hopes Jamie Otis Is Pregnant With a Boy

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are getting ready to welcome another baby!

The mama took to Instagram on Thursday to give an update on her pregnancy journey.

"After 18 months, WE *FINALLY* HAVE A VIABLE PREGNANCY!!!!" Otis wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the couple hugging and holding up the sonogram. "My fertility appointment went so well! The doc saw a growing amniotic sac and yolk sac! My hcg levels are now 11,453.1 & progesterone is off the charts reading >60 (!!!) which essentially just means everything is going smoothly!"

While the TV star didn't know the exact due date, she said the baby is expected to arrive in May. She also said the doctor should be sharing further information next week.

"And we should be able to hear a heartbeat by then too!" she added.

Even though Otis initially thought she might be potentially be carrying twins, she learned this probably isn't the case.

"In other news, it definitely doesn't seem like twins so much anymore because there is only one amniotic sac/yolk sac—UNLESS they're identical!!!!" she wrote. "My HCG is higher than average for about five weeks along so there is still a glimmer of hope! But either way—we are obvs HAPPY with one, two, or 10 babies! Just hoping for HEALTHY!"

Hehner also expressed his excitement over the baby news.

"I hope it's healthy first & foremost.... a healthy BOY!" he wrote in the comments section. "There's too much estrogen in this house."

In addition, he spoke about why he wants a baby boy on their podcast Hot Marriage Cool Parents.

"I'd be thrilled if it were twins," he said. "I'm really hoping that it's a boy and a girl—or if it's just one baby, a boy."

"You just want a boy so bad," she added.