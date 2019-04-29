Jamie Otis is revealing her hopes to become pregnant again.

It's been nearly five months since the Married at First Sight star revealed she and husband Doug Hehner suffered a miscarriage ten weeks into the pregnancy. Now, the star is opening up about her wish to conceive and the sadness she still feels over the loss.

On her Instagram Story, the mother-of-one tells her followers, "I don't know what's wrong with me. I'm a happy girl and i'm a happy person. It's spring and I should be happy." She sits in her car while explaining that she is confused about these feelings of stress, because she knows she has "the best husband and the most amazing daughter."

But the star shows that she still has hope for the future. "I believe we will be pregnant again soon," Jamie shares.