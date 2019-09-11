Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Most Shocking Divorce Yet

Married at First Sight, Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Decision Day is full of surprises but not this surprise!

On tonight's Married at First Sight finale, four brave couples had to answer the question fans wait for every season: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?

Ultimately, one couple caught everyone off guard—and we mean everyone—when it was revealed that a husband wanted to call things off.

As it turns out, Keith Manley said he wanted to separate from Iris Caldwell.

"You've been nothing but supportive. Whether it's coming to my grandmother's funeral or you coming to meet my family and spending time with my family. I do want you to know how grateful I am to have met someone who has pushed me in so many different ways that I just had no idea I needed to be pushed in," he shared during the sit-down. "Right now, I do think that we are in different places individually and for that reason I would like to get a divorce."

Say what?!

Dr. Pepper Schwartz said she was "stunned." Dr. Viviana Coles said her heart was "broken for Iris." As for the bride, she handled it better than we would have.

Married at First Sight, Keith Manley, Iris Caldwell

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

"I think you're an amazing person," Keith shared. "I think you're an amazing woman but I'm just not sure you're the right one for me."

Iris later shared, "I guess I'm at peace with it because it's something I can't change."

While we have to wait until next week's reunion for more answers as to what went wrong, here's what happened to the remaining couples.

Married at First Sight, Gregory Okotie, Deonna McNeill

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill

Here's proof this show works! The couple made it clear that they wanted to stay married. In fact, Deonna said she was "growing in love" with her husband. Listen, it's only been eight weeks. We get it. "This kind of feels like a fairy-tale. I got married at first sight to find my forever relationship, to find my complementing partner, go on adventures, go grocery shopping, go home and have someone to talk too," she shared. "With Greg, I have all of that."

Married at First Sight, Matthew Gwynne, Amber Bowles

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles

After Matt was confronted with allegations of flirting with other women while married, the athlete apologized. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for Amber who stood up for herself in a way that had viewers cheering all night long. "I think I deserve to be pursued. You said it's because you didn't feel a spark or connection but why didn't you walk away when you didn't feel the spark or connection?" she asked. "You could have saved me a whole lot of heartache because I'm hurting now and I'm feeling humiliated and I'm feeling like I'm not enough because of how you acted and the choices you made. I wish you would have walked away instead of hurting me."

Married at First Sight, Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Way to keep us on our toes, MAFS family. After Jamie admitted that he doesn't "love the sexual relationship" he has with Jamie, viewers were nervous that the end was near. But despite their ups and downs, the couple was united in their decision to stay married. "I think there is a lot for us to grow together in this world and I think we have a lot of positive things to bring to each other's lives but you've done some pretty f-ed up things and you've called me some pretty choice words," Elizabeth shared. "I think I'd be really crazy if I didn't stay with you so I want to stay in this marriage."

Jamie added, "I just think there's just too much good, too much positivity, too much to throw away so my answer is yes, I want to stay married. "

After tonight's finale, are you curious to see which other couples are still together? Keep scrolling to see our status check-in gallery below.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl 

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced. 

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!" 

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m. on Lifetime.

TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , Reality TV , TV , Couples , Divorces

