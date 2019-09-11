Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Most Shocking Divorce Yet

Decision Day is full of surprises but not this surprise!

On tonight's Married at First Sight finale, four brave couples had to answer the question fans wait for every season: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?

Ultimately, one couple caught everyone off guard—and we mean everyone—when it was revealed that a husband wanted to call things off.

As it turns out, Keith Manley said he wanted to separate from Iris Caldwell.

"You've been nothing but supportive. Whether it's coming to my grandmother's funeral or you coming to meet my family and spending time with my family. I do want you to know how grateful I am to have met someone who has pushed me in so many different ways that I just had no idea I needed to be pushed in," he shared during the sit-down. "Right now, I do think that we are in different places individually and for that reason I would like to get a divorce."