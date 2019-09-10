Joaquin Phoenix Has A, Uh, Dirty and Fiery Pet Name For Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix is here to remind you about the fiery passion he has with Rooney Mara.

At the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Gala, the actor was forced to give a speech after being presented with an award even he doesn't think he earned. "I don't know who's really giving me this award, who's responsible for this or why," he told the crowd. "And frankly, I don't care. My publicist said somebody wants to give you an award and I said, ‘I'm in. Let's do it.'"

The 44-year-old went to on to thank his family—his sisters, his parents, his late brother River Phoenix—for their influence and guidance over the course of his decades-long career. And, as he wrapped his surprisingly emotional address, he threw in one more special shoutout. This time, to his leading lady Rooney, who was seated in the audience.

"One last thing, somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever," he said. "I love you. Thank you."

Ah, romance.