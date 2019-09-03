Hailey Bieber's Neck Tattoo May Have Revealed She's a Swiftie After All

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 6:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Vasquez-Max Lopes-Steanov / BACKGRID

Could Hailey Bieber's latest tattoo be a shout-out to Taylor Swift?

Maybe! The model recently had the word "Lover" inked on her neck in delicate script. Her tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, shared a photo of the dainty tattoo on his Instagram, which drew the attention of stars like Chris D'Elia, who commented, "Awesome."

For the pic's caption, the tattoo artist wrote, "Love always wins." So, no word yet on whether or not T-Swift inspired the neck tat. 

Either way, fans are already speculating about the tattoo, especially since Taylor Swift and Justin have previously butt heads.

But, in all fairness, "lover" is a noun that is commonly used in reference to things other than Taylor's album. For example, it could be a term of endearment for Hailey's hubby, Justin Bieber. After all, the two are nearing the one year anniversary of their elopement, so she could be marking the special occasion by getting this tattoo. 

Watch

Hailey Bieber's Denim Shorts Are Un-Beliebable

Rumor has it that the model and singer will also be commemorating their anniversary by getting married for the second time. This time around, the two will exchange nuptials in a religious ceremony in South Carolina

A source previously told E! News, "The countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it."

No doubt the wedding will be an emotional one. On the anniversary of their engagement, Hailey shared a heartfelt message to her husband that nearly left people in tears. "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life. And today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here's to learning and growing together," Baldwin wrote. 

And it's all too clear that Justin feels the same way. In a recent Instagram post, the star said that he is "living the best season of my life."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hailey Bieber , Justin Bieber , Tattoos , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.