Kristen Stewart Reveals What It Was Really Like to Date Robert Pattinson in the Public Eye

It's been about seven years since fans last saw Kristen Stewart play Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The movies developed a loyal following, and fans were fascinated by Stewart's off-screen romance with her co-star Robert Pattinson. While the now-exes tried to protect their privacy, they were constantly questioned about their relationship. The 29-year-old actress looked back at this time in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK published Monday.

"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by," she told the magazine. "So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours.'"

After a few years of dating, the co-stars eventually called it quits. The split came less than a year after Stewart was involved in a cheating scandal with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders and issued a public apology for the "momentary indiscretion."

While both have moved on, the interest in Stewart's relationships still continues. The Charlie's Angels star is romantically linked to Dylan Meyer and has dated Stella Maxwell in the past.