Brody Jenner Makes Out With Girlfriend Josie Canseco at His 36th Birthday Party

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 5:07 PM
Things are still heating up between Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco.
The Hills: New Beginnings star, who turned 36-years-old on Wednesday, kept the celebration going on Saturday night at the Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Making his plans even more fun? The reality TV personality's boo joined him at his birthday bash.
In fact, the MTV star only had eyes for the 22-year-old model. It appears the two couldn't keep their hands off each other and packed on the PDA at the nightclub. A source told E! News the pair was "very affectionate throughout the night," and made out multiple times in front of the large crowd.
Additionally, the insider revealed that Jenner referred to Canseco as his "girlfriend" when she joined him on stage, where he was also deejaying.
The Victoria's Secret model and reality TV personality also matched for the special occasion, as they both opted for all-black ensembles.
Josie kept things casual for her beau's fête and donned a black crop top with high-waisted jeans and a rhinestone-studded belt. The 36-year-old star also went for a laid-back look and opted for a black fitted tee with matching jeans and a baseball cap.
Harrah’s Resort
As for Brody's actual birthday festivities? Josie celebrated her man's special day in Malibu, where they enjoyed lunch at Nobu. The two also packed on the PDA at the famous restaurant.
"Brody had his arm around Josie. They had a quick sushi lunch and then took a walk on the beach with the dog," an eyewitness shared with E! News on Wednesday. "They stopped to hug and swayed back and forth. They embraced for a long time and didn't want to let go."
The eyewitness continued, "They were both all smiles and happy to be together."
Later that evening, the pair kept the fun going at TAO Los Angeles for an intimate dinner with their family and friends. Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson and Josie's mom Jessica Canseco accompanied the two.
Harrah’s Resort
"Things appear to be serious between Brody and Josie," a separate source told us. "As they exited dinner at TAO, Brody told photographers he's not exactly single when asked how he's enjoying the single life."
After dinner, the two hit up the Warwick with a bigger group of friends. "They were all over each other and never far apart. Brody had a table and he and Josie were side by side most of the night," a separate eyewitness dished.
The eyewitness added, "Josie was very into it and very into Brody. She was showering him with affection and kisses and always making sure he felt special on his birthday."
Brody and Josie's romance comes nearly three weeks after the MTV reality TV personality split from his longtime love, Kaitlynn Carter.
However, despite their very public break up, the exes remain on good terms.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?