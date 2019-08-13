Brody Jennerseems ready for "new beginnings."

The Hills: New Beginnings star is reportedly seeing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco, whose famous parents are retired pro baseball player Jose Canseco and reality TV personality Jessica Canseco. TMZ, who first broke the news, reports Brody met the Victoria's Secret model while he was in New York.

While the 35-year-old reality TV star was doing a press tour for The Hills in the Big Apple, the two were allegedly introduced by co-stars, Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee.

As of late, Jenner has been hitting the "like" button on Josie's recent Instagram photos. And because this is 2019, that little double tap indicates something more than simply admiring a photo. Additionally, she's done the same on his social media page.

The news of Brody and Josie's romance comes nearly two weeks since he and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split. The longtime couple tied the knot last year in Indonesia, but a source told E! News they were never legally married.

While Jenner seems to be moving on after his breakup, it appears Carter is doing the same.