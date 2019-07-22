Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Quentin Tarantino and the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are transporting fans back to the summer of '69. 

Brad PittLeonardo DiCaprioMargot Robbie and more A-listers are expected to hit the red carpet tonight in honor of the highly-anticipated blockbuster's Los Angeles premiere. 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned a reported 7-minute standing ovation following its screening at the Cannes Film Festival, follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they attempt to revive their careers in show biz. Their stories intersect with a piece of history when actress Sharon Tate (Robbie) moves into the neighborhood and is murdered by members of Charles Manson's (Damon Herriman) infamous cult. 

The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March. Of the experience, Pitt told Esquire that it was "really special" to work with the actor, adding, "He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him."

What's Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood About?

Check out every must-see moment from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere by clicking through our gallery below: 

Adriana Lima, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Adriana Lima

  

Mike Moh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mike Moh

  

Maya Hawke, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maya Hawke

  

Harley Quinn Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Topher Grace

  

Harley Quinn Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Harley Quinn Smith

  

Jim Jefferies, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jim Jefferies

  

Tara Juergens, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tara Juergens

  

Clifton Collins Jr., Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Clifton Collins Jr.

  

Walton Goggins, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

  

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26. 

Leonardo DiCaprio , Brad Pitt , Quentin Tarantino , Movies , Red Carpet , Premieres

