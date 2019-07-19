Check Out All Your Favorite TV Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con 2019 is burning bright with star power!

The annual convention is well underway in sunny San Diego, Calif., where some of the biggest names in Hollywood (cough, cough Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger) are spilling some serious show biz secrets. Additionally, the actors and actresses behind the latest and greatest in TV are on hand with trailers, teasers and updates galore

Hulu's Veronica Mars panel was the talk of the town on Friday, with titular star Kristen Bell announcing that the streaming service had dropped Season 4 an entire week earlier than expected. And in a particularly bittersweet moment for fans of The Walking DeadDanai Gurira shared with attendees that Season 10 would be her last as Michonne. 

There's plenty more for television junkies to celebrate as Comic-Con 2019 continues, which is why we've brought together all the must-see moments in one place. 

Watch

Will Kristen Bell Return as Voice of Gossip Girl?

Check out how all your favorite TV stars are taking over SDCC by scrolling through our gallery below: 

Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Comic-Con 2019

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Dohring & Kristen Bell

The stars of Hulu's Veronica Mars revival give TV fans a special treat by dropping all episodes a week early. 

Percy Daggs III, Ryan Hansen, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Comic-Con 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Percy Daggs III, Ryan Hansen & Kirby Howell-Baptiste

The Veronica Mars co-stars discuss introducing the cult classic TV series to a whole new audience during Day 2 of Comic-Con.

Olivia Munn, Comic-Con 2019

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Olivia Munn

The actress stops by the #IMDboat in support of the her new series The Rook.

Angela Kang, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Comic-Con 2019

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angela Kang, Danai Gurira & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

As announced during The Walking Dead's panel presentation on Day 2, the upcoming season of the AMC series will be Danai's last. 

Cailey Fleming, Norman Reedus, Comic-Con 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Cailey Fleming & Norman Reedus

Dynamic duo alert!

John Bradley, Comic-Con 2019

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Bradley

The actor represents Game of Thrones at EW's Brave Warriors panel. 

Chace Crawford, Comic-Con 2019

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Chace Crawford

This actor has left the Upper East Side behind for a new role on The Boys, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Julie Ann Emery, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper, Mark Harelik, Comic-Con 2019

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Julie Ann Emery, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper & Mark Harelik

The cast of Preacher joins forces ahead of their final season, which premieres on AMC on Aug. 4. 

Chloe Bennet, Comic-Con 2019

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Chloe Bennet

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star may have just made the ground "Quake" during Day 2. 

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Superstore, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Todd Williamson/NBC

America Ferrera & Ben Feldman

The stars of NBC's Superstore share the love at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Keep checking back to E! News for around-the-clock coverage of Comic-Con 2019!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

