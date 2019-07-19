Audrina Patridge Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Corey Bohan

More drama is brewing in regards to Audrina Patridge's personal life.

E! News can confirm The Hills: New Beginnings star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Corey Bohan on Thursday.

Corey was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Audrina and their daughter. In addition, he has been denied visitation until an investigation is complete.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the ruling comes after Audrina filed an emergency motion earlier this week that included allegations of domestic violence. The details of the restraining order are limited as the majority of the information was sealed by the court.

E! News has reached out to Audrina and Corey's teams for comment. Corey has previously denied domestic violence allegations.