See Top Gun: Maverick and More Trailers as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con never fails to impress!

From horror films, to thrilling action flicks, there is truly something for everyone. And this year was no different.

Tom Cruise delighted the crowds when he made a surprise appearance to reveal the highly-anticipated trailer for Top Gun: Maverick. Comic-con goers had just finished enjoying the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, when the elusive A-lister suddenly appeared onstage. Of course, his unannounced visit was enough to amaze the audience, but he took it one step further by unveiling the first footage from the flick.

This is just the beginning of the five day convention taking place at the San Diego Convention Center in downtown San Diego. There is plenty more to come, with panels for Star Trek: Picard scheduled for Saturday, as well as a panel for HBO's season 3 of Westworld.

It's not all good news though. ABC announced that the next season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be it's last.