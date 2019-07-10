Taylor Swift Shakes Off Scooter Braun Drama at Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift is shaking off the recent drama with Scooter Braun to deliver the most amazing live concert.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, the singer is taking part in a star-studded concert that is streaming live across the globe. Hundreds of thousands of Amazon Prime members tuned in to Prime Video to watch the "Love Story" singer perform her hit songs "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" T-Swift and her dancers pranced and sang in shiny purple ensembles.

Dua Lipa, Becky G and SZA also took to the stage for performances that amped up the crowd ahead of Swift's grand finale. And comedian Jane Lynch was the hostess who had people laughing all night.

Taylor's energetic performance was a positive sign that she is not letting her recent feud with Scooter get to her. In her initial statement on the matter she shared that she was "sad and grossed out" by Braun purchasing her masters.