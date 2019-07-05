Kendall Jenner Reunites With Ex Ben Simmons at Star-Studded Fourth of July Yacht Party

Kendall Jenner is moving on after her split from Ben Simmons.

On Fourth of July, the model spent some quality time with her rumored love interest Kyle Kuzma aboard a luxurious looking yacht. The two stars were able to soak in the sunshine and watch the dolphins frolick in the ocean. Kendall shared a sneak peek of her day aboard the boat on her Instagram Story, which was pretty jealousy-inducing.

Afterwards, the reality star headed over to the Booty Bellows party at Nobu in Malibu, where stars like Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik and Machine Gun Kelly were hanging out. Plus, her ex Ben happened to be at the celebrations.

A source tells E! News, "Kendall arrived and went straight to Gigi and Bella's table to hangout with them. She did see Ben and they did have a short run in but they didn't talk at all."

It's been some time since the model and basketball player ended their 1-year relationship in May due to their busy schedules.