Kendall Jenner Is Positively Glowing In First Appearance Since Ben Simmons Breakup

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:13 PM

Kendall Jenner is living a calm, carefree and relaxed life on the shores of the French Riviera.

Since touching down at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the model has been positively beaming from cheek to cheek. While it's unclear if it's the sun-kissed glow on her skin or simply the laid-back lifestyle of the French rubbing off on her, one thing is clear: she looks totally worry-free. 

It seems like not even her recent split from Ben Simmons can put a damper on her cheery mood. At the 2019 amfAR Gala, the 23-year-old had a grin pasted across her face as she mingled with fashion's upper echelon. 

She was later spotted lounging poolside with her friend Luka Sabbat, who has become a member of the Kardashian family's inner circle. The reality star sported a grey and white polka dot two-piece swimsuit and sleek black shades, while her friend wore pastel pink shorts. 

Kendall Jenner Vents to Kris About Kourtney Overstaying Her Welcome

To see photos of the supermodel living her best life, check out the gallery below!

Kendall Jenner, amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR

Pretty In Pink

Not only is this dress gorgeous, it's also designed in collaboration with Giambattista Valli and H&M.

Kendall Jenner, amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR

Dressed to Impress

The 23-year-old describes the dress as "gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine."

Kendall Jenner, amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR

Princess Moment

The reality star's billowing dress stands out among the sea of designer gowns.

Kendall Jenner, amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR

Little Black Dress

A quick outfit change later and the 23-year-old is ready to bring some glam to the amfAR stage.

Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Carine Roitfeld, amfAR Cannes Gala 2019

Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Just For Laughs

Kendall joins fashion figures like Carine Roitfield and Eva Longoria on stage for a rowdy good time.

Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat

J. A - Zed Jameson / BACKGRID

Casual Chic

Kendall shows how to wear white pants in style, just in time for summer.

Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat

J. A - Zed Jameson / BACKGRID

Just Peachy

Luka and Kendall escape to the pool to tan ahead of the summer.

Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat

J. A - Zed Jameson / BACKGRID

Future So Bright

The model shades her porcelain skin from the sun's rays as she and Luka chat.

Looks like life really is better by the beach.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

